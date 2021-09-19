abrdn plc Invests $18.58 Million in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

abrdn plc purchased a new position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 690,366 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,581,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZRE opened at $22.52 on Friday. Azure Power Global Limited has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Azure Power Global Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

