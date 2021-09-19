abrdn plc Invests $18.58 Million in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

abrdn plc purchased a new position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 690,366 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,581,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AZRE opened at $22.52 on Friday. Azure Power Global Limited has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00.
AZRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.
Azure Power Global Profile
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE).
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.