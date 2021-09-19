abrdn plc Purchases New Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 153,863 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 104.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $169.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.21 and a 1-year high of $176.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

