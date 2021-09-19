Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of Absolute Software worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Absolute Software by 10.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 16.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 755,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 248,800 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Absolute Software by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,199,000. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. Absolute Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $581.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities downgraded Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Absolute Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

