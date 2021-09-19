Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the August 15th total of 320,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 227,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACER. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

ACER opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

