Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) Shares Down 0.8%

Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.04 and last traded at $21.08. 5,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 30,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

