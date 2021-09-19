Actinium Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $919,605.32 and approximately $8,193.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 34,703,850 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

