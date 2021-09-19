Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. Addex Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.17.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12). Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.18% and a negative net margin of 325.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADXN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,208,000. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

