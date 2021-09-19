adidas (FRA:ADS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $293.65

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €293.65 ($345.47) and traded as low as €284.15 ($334.29). adidas shares last traded at €285.40 ($335.76), with a volume of 443,625 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €371.00 ($436.47) price target on adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €320.59 ($377.16).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €307.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €293.68.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

