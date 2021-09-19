ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post sales of $18.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.95 million and the lowest is $16.80 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $10.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year sales of $73.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.00 million to $74.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $116.13 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $124.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADMA. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $1,186,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 334.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 113,797 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 227,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,537,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,970. The company has a market capitalization of $171.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

