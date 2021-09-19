Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 128,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $4,945,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,942,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATGE opened at $39.66 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ATGE. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

