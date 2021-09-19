Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,959. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.