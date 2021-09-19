Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Hill-Rom by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hill-Rom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Hill-Rom by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $150.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.60. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $152.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

