Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 3,540 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 48.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in AECOM by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM opened at $65.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.01. AECOM has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -70.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

