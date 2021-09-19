Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 915 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $258,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

