Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at $568,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 19.8% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 32,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 16.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 93.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLH opened at $99.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $105.51.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,447.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

