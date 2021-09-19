Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,269,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after buying an additional 89,843 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,698,000 after buying an additional 1,071,014 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after buying an additional 1,152,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,942,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

REYN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

