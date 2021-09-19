Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 178,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 98,230 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,673,000 after acquiring an additional 250,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.00 and a beta of 0.98. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

