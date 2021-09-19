Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Leuthold Core ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leuthold Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get Leuthold Core ETF alerts:

Shares of Leuthold Core ETF stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05. Leuthold Core ETF has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $31.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Leuthold Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leuthold Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.