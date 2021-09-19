Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 33,357 Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 87,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,615,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $6.42 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0344 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%.

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

