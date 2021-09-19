Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Update

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

AEG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. Aegon has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.0937 dividend. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aegon by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 807,080 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aegon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

