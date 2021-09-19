aelf (ELF) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $217.48 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001882 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $491.93 million and $217.48 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.84 or 0.00341317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00130792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013180 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

