Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Aflac were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,333,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,610,000 after purchasing an additional 242,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.18. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

