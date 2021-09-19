ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, August 13th. AlphaValue raised ageas SA/NV to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf downgraded ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.79. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

