AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 206.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,651 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FITB. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.