AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,359 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,563 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,523,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 30,124,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

NYSE PCG opened at $9.84 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

