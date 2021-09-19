AGF Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in American International Group by 95.9% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIG opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $55.78.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

