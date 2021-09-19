AGF Investments Inc. Sells 240 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $352.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.96 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.75. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.