AGF Investments Inc. Sells 5,881 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,513 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

