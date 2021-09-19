Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post sales of $87.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.69 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $63.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $339.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.79 million to $344.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $414.62 million, with estimates ranging from $332.59 million to $449.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 172.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 245,249 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ADC stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $70.99. The stock had a trading volume of 813,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.