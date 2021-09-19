AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the August 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price target for the company.

NYSE:RERE opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17. AiHuiShou International has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth $313,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth $748,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth $1,048,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

