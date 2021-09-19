Akash Network Price Reaches $5.62 (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00011650 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $444.98 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 157,420,099 coins and its circulating supply is 79,113,893 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

