Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 5.2% Higher This Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $260.70 million and $91.23 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0826 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.62 or 0.00290219 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00137296 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00196529 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005542 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000566 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

