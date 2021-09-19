Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 6,000 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $217,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $173,040.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $163,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 291.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,394,000 after acquiring an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 45,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

