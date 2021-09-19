Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $304.05 Million

Analysts forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report $304.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.80 million to $312.04 million. Alkermes reported sales of $265.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 600.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Shares of ALKS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.11. 3,276,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,509. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

