Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities downgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of AESE opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESE. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

