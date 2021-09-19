Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Trimmed by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $56.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,816.00. 2,667,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,105. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,742.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,442.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.