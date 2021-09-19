Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Boosted by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,341,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,259,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

