AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $711.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report sales of $711.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $687.72 million to $736.07 million. AMC Networks posted sales of $654.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMCX. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 8.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCX stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.68. 980,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,457. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.61. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $83.63.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

