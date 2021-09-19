Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

NYSE:AEE opened at $83.60 on Friday. Ameren has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,708,000 after acquiring an additional 170,378 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth about $389,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 946,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,724,000 after acquiring an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

