American Century Companies Inc. Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.18% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $825,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

SMBC opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.98. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $28.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.11 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 36.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

