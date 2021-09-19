American Century Companies Inc. Has $740,000 Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,394,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCB opened at $79.31 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $82.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

