American Century Companies Inc. Has $760,000 Stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.10% of Conn’s worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the second quarter valued at about $800,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Conn’s in the second quarter valued at about $3,744,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 486.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 334,099 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 142.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Conn’s by 17.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24. Conn’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $689.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.58.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $78,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,710.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,537 shares of company stock worth $2,677,709. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

