American Century Companies Inc. Has $793,000 Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.0937 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

