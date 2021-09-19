American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 19.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 136.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cavco Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $254.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.88 and a 52 week high of $266.40.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

