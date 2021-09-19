American Century Companies Inc. Sells 7,385 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after buying an additional 972,871 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after buying an additional 901,788 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,892,000 after buying an additional 430,912 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,301,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,293,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $52.09 and a one year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PENN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

