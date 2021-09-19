American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXP. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $173.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.72.

NYSE AXP opened at $163.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $69,958,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 72.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in American Express by 20.3% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

