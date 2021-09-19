American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in August

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,039,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMYZF opened at 0.91 on Friday. American Manganese has a 52-week low of 0.13 and a 52-week high of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.91.
American Manganese Company Profile
Read More: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.