American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in August

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,039,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMYZF opened at 0.91 on Friday. American Manganese has a 52-week low of 0.13 and a 52-week high of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.91.

American Manganese Company Profile

American Manganese, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects. The firm focuses in recycling lithium ion batteries (LIBS) and minerals needed in the battery and steel manufacturing industry. Its properties include Artillery Peak, Rocher Deboule, and Lonnie & Virgil properties.

