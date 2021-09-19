American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Update

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

American Realty Investors stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,997. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $153,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Realty Investors by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Realty Investors by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

