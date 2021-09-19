AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys 8,930 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,519 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $29,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 324.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,488. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $72.07 and a 1 year high of $121.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.37.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

