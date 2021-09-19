AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $24.79 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.06% of Centene worth $24,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 228.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,211,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.28. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

